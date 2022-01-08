OctoFi Market Cap Tops $4.05 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. OctoFi has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $9,992.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00012440 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00058805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005486 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

