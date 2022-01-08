Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $82,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

