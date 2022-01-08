Offshift Trading Up 22.3% This Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.83 or 0.00033830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $61.90 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,837.95 or 0.99880308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00085452 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00033025 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.31 or 0.00807857 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

