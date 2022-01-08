Oikos (OKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $799,217.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a market capitalization of $799,217.00 and approximately $7,831.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00085692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.59 or 0.07398231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.86 or 0.99863900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00071541 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

