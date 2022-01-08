Okta, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Okta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the company will earn ($1.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.20). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Okta’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.92.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $196.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.90. Okta has a 52-week low of $192.75 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

