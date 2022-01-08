OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olo Inc. makes online-ordering technology for restaurants. Olo Inc. is based in New York. “

Get OLO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. OLO has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $299,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 727,579 shares of company stock worth $20,392,433.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter worth $7,457,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,401,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America purchased a new stake in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in OLO by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.