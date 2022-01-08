Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.57

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.57 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 20.50 ($0.28). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 21.25 ($0.29), with a volume of 6,965,954 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £38.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.57.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

