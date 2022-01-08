ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

