Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.34. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

