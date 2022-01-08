OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 32.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $205.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.59. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

