OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

In related news, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $627,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

