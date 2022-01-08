OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Update

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the November 30th total of 526,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OpGen stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 398,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,234. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.83.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OPGN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on OpGen in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OpGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

