Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.52

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.52 ($10.82) and traded as low as €9.38 ($10.66). Orange shares last traded at €9.43 ($10.72), with a volume of 10,120,682 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.61) price objective on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.48) price objective on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.68) price objective on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.27 ($13.94).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

