ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORIC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,468,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,536,000 after acquiring an additional 376,726 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 227,809 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.33. 161,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $564.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.83. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

