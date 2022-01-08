Orient Walt (HTDF) Trading 70.2% Lower This Week

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 70.2% against the dollar. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $568,277.13 and approximately $11,565.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00057728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00081232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.31 or 0.07410909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,713.57 or 0.99775450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00071194 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

