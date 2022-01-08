Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ORKLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 77.00 to 82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orkla ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.