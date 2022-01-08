Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

