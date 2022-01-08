Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,135,300 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 3,211,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

OBNNF stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday.

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

