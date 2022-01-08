Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of OUTFRONT Media outperformed the industry in the past six months. The recent trend in estimate revisions for 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates an optimistic outlook. The company with a diversified portfolio, both geographical and industry wise, is well poised to gain from its improving billboard business, backed by a solid presence in the key markets. In December, it acquired 29 Digital and 87 Static faces from Grand Rapids Outdoor. Relaxation of the coronavirus-related restrictions is aiding the rebound in the advertising environment. Digital-billboard conversions and a low-cost out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform will continue to aid the company’s growth. Yet, stiff competition from other outdoor advertisers for customers, display locations and structure are concerns. Also, huge debt position acts as deterrent.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

OUT stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Outfront Media has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,719,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth $367,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth $2,635,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

