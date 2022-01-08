Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.08 and last traded at $36.11. 3,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

