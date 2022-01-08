PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.33.
Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,438,000 after buying an additional 306,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after buying an additional 126,758 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
