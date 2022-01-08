PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.33.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,438,000 after buying an additional 306,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after buying an additional 126,758 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.