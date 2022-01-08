Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.50.

PAAS opened at C$28.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.49. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$27.65 and a 12 month high of C$50.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.06, for a total transaction of C$62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$397,878.60. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,030 in the last three months.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

