PARSIQ Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $55.28 million and $729,607.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.00414152 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009180 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.98 or 0.01275090 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.