PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,654 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $71,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.62.

PYPL opened at $187.60 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $220.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

