PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after buying an additional 198,742 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.35. The company has a market cap of $225.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.36.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

