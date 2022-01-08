PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $92,194.12 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PC Connection alerts:

On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65.

On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $74,987.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.68. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in PC Connection by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PC Connection by 88.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in PC Connection by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.