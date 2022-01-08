PDC Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $7.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.87. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.59 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

PDCE opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.80 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in PDC Energy by 203.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in PDC Energy by 282.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,463,994. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

