PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy is an independent exploration and production operator with the Wattenberg Field in Colorado being its chief operating region. Following the SRC Energy deal in 2020, PDC Energy has emerged as the second-largest oil producer in the DJ Basin to go with its existing Delaware acreage. The company has a favorable debt maturity profile, while a disciplined approach to capital spending should boost free cash flow generation in 2021 after raking in nearly $400 million in the previous year. But similar to other upstream firms, the pandemic-induced lower commodity price realizations throughout 2020 have pressured the company’s earnings and revenues. Asset concentration risk and an uncertain regulatory environment in Colorado are the other negatives in the PDC Energy story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.56.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.80 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,463,994. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after purchasing an additional 415,024 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,599,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.