Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Position Lifted by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,586 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 2.22% of Peoples Bancorp worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 38.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 727.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 358,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $947.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

