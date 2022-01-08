Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,973 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Perficient were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $260,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 9.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,716 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $927,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,103 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRFT stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

