Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 3.7% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 307.5% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $312.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

