Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,607 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.13% of Philip Morris International worth $199,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.