Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

PM stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

