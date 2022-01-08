PhoenixDAO 1-Day Volume Tops $120,579.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $120,579.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00062309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006241 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

