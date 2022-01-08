Photon Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Photon has traded 56.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Photon has a total market capitalization of $56,688.69 and approximately $203.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,984.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.29 or 0.07462935 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00312248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.01 or 0.00900361 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00070708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.38 or 0.00453452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00257427 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 43,241,968,940 coins. The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

