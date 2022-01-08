Pi Financial Increases AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$58.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark set a C$53.00 price objective on AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. reissued a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.83.
Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$43.46 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$16.25 and a 52-week high of C$47.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
