Pi Financial Increases AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$58.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark set a C$53.00 price objective on AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. reissued a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.83.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$43.46 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$16.25 and a 52-week high of C$47.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$141.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.6499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

