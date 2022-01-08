Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,322 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 0.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $64,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

