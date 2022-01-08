Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 503,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $26,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. FMR LLC increased its position in General Motors by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $201,237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in General Motors by 39.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

