Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,873 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $44,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $567.56 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.33 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $641.00 and a 200 day moving average of $574.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

