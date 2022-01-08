Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 101,557 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,557 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $29,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CI opened at $233.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.38 and its 200-day moving average is $216.89. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.21.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

