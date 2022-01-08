Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,587 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $65.78 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

