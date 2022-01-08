Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Raised to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

PING has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

NYSE:PING opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.