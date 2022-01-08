Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

NYSE:PINS opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,963,786 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Pinterest by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

