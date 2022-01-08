Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE PHT opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.