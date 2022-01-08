Piper Sandler Comments on German American Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of German American Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 207,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93,590 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

