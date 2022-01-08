Piper Sandler Comments on NovoCure Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for NovoCure in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.14.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -245.37 and a beta of 0.89. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

