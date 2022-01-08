Piper Sandler Increases Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $105.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.60.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.30.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

