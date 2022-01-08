PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

NYSE:PHI opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. PLDT has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $964.66 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 26.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PLDT by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PLDT by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

