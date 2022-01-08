PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in STORE Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after purchasing an additional 474,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STORE Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,549,000 after purchasing an additional 101,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in STORE Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,070,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

NYSE:STOR opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

