PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,978 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 341.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

